2 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is all about living in low maintenance style in the heart of the trendy west end.
An open plan design features Caesarstone island kitchen and a balcony with pleasant district views. The layout provides effortless transition between relaxation and entertainment, while the study offers a versatile space for your work or hobbies.
With a skylight, air-conditioning, and the addition of brand new hybrid flooring, the apartment exudes a contemporary, light-filled feel. Secure car space and storage cage are the cherry on top
Situated on the second floor of the 'Life at Throsby' boutique apartments complex this property lies in close proximity to Honeysuckle's bars and eateries, Newcastle Yacht Club and Newcastle Interchange.
"This property will appeal to first home buyers looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity, downsizing buyers who want everything at their fingertips, or investors looking for a "no fuss" property that has a healthy return," selling agent James English from Wilton Lemke Stewart said.
