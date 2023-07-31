Jockey Aaron Bullock caps Australian premiership with fitting win

Lower Belford trainer Todd Howlett took the almost four-hour trip to Wellington with Magic Prophet on Monday, mainly to help his former apprentice Aaron Bullock's bid for a maiden Australian jockeys' premiership.
In the end, Newcastle-based Bullock didn't need the help on the final day of the season after a treble at Muswellbrook on Sunday saw off the challenge of Queensland's James Orman.
Bullock still showed his class with a well-judged ride to get $1.55 favourite Magic Prophet's maiden win for his former boss. It was part of a treble to take his season tally to 207.5 - 6.5 clear of Orman, who had no rides on Monday.
Although only a 1400m boosted country maiden win, Magic Prophet's effort "was very satisfying" for Howlett, who gave Bullock his start in racing when the aspiring hoop lived nearby in Singleton.
"I'm over the moon for him," Howlett said.
"To be honest, that was the main reason we brought him out here, that Aaron might need some help with a win.
"He was very competitive as a kid.
"I was talking to him the other day and he said he was amazed how far he's come, and he has, but it's only due to hard work. And he's a good kid and deserves every bit of it."
Bullock, 32, has regularly racked up winners in recent years but struggles with his weight have led to a stop-start career since his first ride in 2007.
This season he has stayed on the track consistently, having 798 rides. That figure was still less than Orman's (952), but Bullock's remarkable winning strike rate of more than 25 per cent put him on top.
"I just think he put his head down, and he's worked it out," Howlett said of Bullock's stellar season.
"He was trying to ride light before and he couldn't do that, and that was letting him down. He's figured out now how he's got to prep himself and everything, and it's great."
Bullock's other wins on Monday came with Island Press ($1.90) for Dean Mirfin and Kissing Supido ($4.20) for Tracey Bartley.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons finished as the state's leading apprentice for the season with 112.5 winners, just ahead of Tyler Schiller (111). Gibbons had 72 in town to finish second to Zac Lloyd in the metropolitan apprentices' title.
Next best behind Bullock on the state's overall list was Ben Looker on 118.5.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
