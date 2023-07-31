Newcastle Herald
Home/Multimedia

Emily van Egmond embraces World Cup pressure: Matildas v Canada

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emily van Egmond has played enough football to know what is at stake when the Matildas take the field in Melbourne on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.