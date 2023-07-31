Newcastle Herald
HEPA filters improve indoor air pollution during bushfires and periods of wood heater smoke

Updated July 31 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
A bushfire haze at Nobbys in October 2019. Picture by Marina Neil
A CSIRO study has found that portable air purifiers fitted with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can "substantially improve" indoor air quality during bushfires and periods of wood-heater pollution.

