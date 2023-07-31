Sam Kerr has been named on the bench for the Matildas' must-win World Cup match with Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne on Monday night.
Forward Mary Fowler has replaced Cortnee Vine in the only change to coach Tony Gustavsson's starting side from Australia's 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night.
Fowler returns after missing the Nigeria clash due to concussion protocols.
Kerr sat out the Matildas' first two group games - a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on July 20 then the devastating defeat to Nigeria - with a calf complaint.
But the 29-year-old Chelsea star declared on Saturday she was "available" for the must-win clash with Canada.
Although, how many match minutes Australia's courageous captain can play is still not known.
If, and when, she does take the field, it will be with the weight of a nation on her shoulders.
The scenario is this: The Matildas have three points heading into their final group game.
Canada and Nigeria, who play Ireland in Brisbane on Monday night, both have four points. The top two sides from each group progress to the round of 16.
The Matildas have not failed to qualify for the knock-out stages since 2003 but have added pressure on them to succeed as tournament co-hosts.
A draw would be enough for Canada to advance, and a draw may get the Matildas through but they would have to rely on Nigeria losing to Ireland (on zero points after two losses) and progression would then be determined by goal difference.
A win, however, will leave nothing to chance.
Matildas starting team v Canada: 18 (GK) Mackenzie Arnold, 11 Mary Fowler, 7 Steph Catley (C), 9 Caitlin Foord, 10 Emily van Egmond, 14 Alanna Kennedy, 15 Clare Hunt, 16 Hayley Raso, 19 Katrina Gorry, 21 Ellie Carpenter, 23 Kyra Cooney-Cross.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
