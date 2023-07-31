Grace Panella and Robbie Morris dominate at Newcastle

Local driver Grace Panella picked up a double and visiting reinsman Robbie Morris a treble at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Panella took Stuart Pringle-trained Gunfightersghost to an all-the-way victory before bringing Brad Elder's Nifty Studleigh with a winning late run from back in the field.
Morris, who had a double at Menangle on Saturday night, won with Southpaw Slugger (Brad Abbott), Hurricane Stride (Joe Mauro) and The Metal Flyer (Elizabeth Heath).
Midnight In Memphis was a winner at his second start for Louth Park trainer Darren Elder, while Aberrama Gold won on debut for Michael Watkins.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
