Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Entrance face 'tricky situation' before maiden finals series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamy Forbes. Picture by Phil Hearne
Jamy Forbes. Picture by Phil Hearne

CAPTAIN Ryan Doherty hopes The Entrance playing group feel "galvanised" and "do something special" following a "shock" coaching announcement ahead of the club's maiden Newcastle Rugby League finals appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.