CAPTAIN Ryan Doherty hopes The Entrance playing group feel "galvanised" and "do something special" following a "shock" coaching announcement ahead of the club's maiden Newcastle Rugby League finals appearance.
Doherty wants to try and give "club legends" Jamy Forbes and Ben O'Connell "the send off they deserve" after it was revealed both mentors would no longer continue beyond 2023.
Stringer was signed by the Tigers as a defensive coach this year and previously won a Newcastle RL premiership when overseeing Wyong in 2009.
Club president Greg Walsh answered "correct" when asked if Forbes would be finishing up at the end of this campaign.
Forbes, who has a long-time association with The Entrance, expressed his "anger", "confusion" and "disappointment" in the decision.
Doherty described it as a "tricky situation" which, inside the space of a few days, managed to "send some shockwaves through our club, Central Coast Rugby League and Newcastle Rugby League".
"I'm in shock, like all of the playing group are. As a player and a captain you don't get included with any of those decisions," Doherty said.
"I'm hoping it's going to galvanise us and motivate us even more to come together as a group and do something special, finish on a good note and give them the send off they deserve".
Forbes was informed in the lead up to Sunday's 28-20 victory over Lakes at Cahill Oval, just a fortnight out from the play-offs.
"It was handled very poorly and to do it at this time of the year," Forbes said.
Fourth-placed Tigers host minor premiers Maitland in the last round this weekend, but are safely qualified to play finals for the first time since entering the competition in 2021.
Forbes, who returned to the club in 2022, recently applied for the advertised coaching position and underwent an interview during July.
The former Country Rugby League best and fairest previously helped The Entrance clinch Sydney's Ron Massey Cup three times - mentor (2014), captain-coach (2007) and skipper (2003).
Stringer played a combined 143 NRL games for North Sydney, Northern Eagles, South Sydney and Parramatta between 1997 and 2006.
Doherty admits "it's been a funny old year" for The Entrance with "setback after setback", including the mid-season departure of David Fifita to English Super League and long-term injury blows for main halves pairing Will Pearsall and Jack Burraston.
"We've lost some crucial players in crucial positions, but it's just the strong mentality, club mentality we've got at the moment. Next man up and do your job," Doherty, who has also spent time in the casualty ward, said.
Meanwhile, Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams says the Roos will be left "picking up the pieces" over the next fortnight following a "nightmare" 40-0 loss to Wests at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked Wyong now have the last-round bye before embarking on a finals campaign, sweating on charges to Ryan Walsh and Tarnae Mahon plus injuries to Levi Kasun, Blake Andrews and Nathan Kegg-King.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
