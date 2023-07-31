THE team behind Newcastle building company, Built By Eli, has unveiled its latest project in Mayfield East.
Maggie Street, which is a nod to its 57 Margaret Street location, was designed in collaboration with Warren Hasnoot from Newcastle architecture firm, Curious Practice, with a focus on creating a high-quality townhouse development that was also environmentally sustainable.
Mayfield East is a suburb that Built By Eli's founder Eli Conroy holds a strong affinity for having lived at 8 Kitchener Parade for many years.
He transformed his family home on Kitchener Parade (which backs onto the Maggie Street development) into a bold abode using recycled materials.
Mr Conroy said the brief for his latest project was to create four townhouses using a variety of materials and sustainable products with a quality design and build that would improve the suburb.
"I love the suburb and I knew it had the potential for something like this," Mr Conroy said.
"We wanted a build that would respect the street and show people that by building nicer developments in suburbs, you're actually improving the area and its value as a whole."
Each of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouses includes low-water use plants, sustainable materials, generous ceiling heights, cross-flow ventilation and large windows.
Mr Conroy said the floorplan was designed to suit families or couples.
"It was designed for mixed-use," he said.
"The upstairs living room could quite easily be used as a fourth bedroom."
Ray White Newcastle agent Darren Penn is selling two of the four remaining townhouses at 1-4/57 Margaret Street, Mayfield East.
Unit 2 is on the market for $1.21 million and Unit 3, which offers a larger yard space, is priced at $1.31 million.
"The finished product is very high-end and different from what you would normally expect to see in the area," Mr Penn said.
The yard is fully landscaped with permeable paving and there are solar panels for power to the grid.
"All of the finishes used on the outside will require virtually no maintenance," Mr Penn said.
"All of the metal cladding on the outside is a finished product that stays like that forever and there is permeable paving all around the property so that moisture drains off and goes into the garden naturally rather than sitting in the drainage."
The property is open for inspection on August 5 at 11am.
