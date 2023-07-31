Newcastle women lead way at State championships

It was a case of the zone two women showing the men how to get things done at the Bowls NSW State Championships, returning with four titles.
The zone was victorious in the women's senior pairs, triples, senior triples and senior fours.
In the women's senior pairs, Kathryn Limond and Raweang Namutwong (Charlestown) won their section with three wins plus 34. They then won the semi 22-10 and final 31-6.
In the triples, Kate Matthews, Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik (Raymond Terrace) won their section with three wins plus 65, before taking the semi 26-13 and final 23-to 6.
Jan Sutherland, Vacie McIntyre and Betty Herbertson (Soldiers Point) took out the senior triples, winning their section with threewins plus 91. They won the semi 26-16 and final 19-18.
Vacie McIntyre then backed up in the senior fours with Pamela Stephens, Alison Moxey and Maria Barrett (Soldiers Point), winning the section with three wins plus 16. They then won the semi 30-8 and the final 24-16.
In the women's singles, Natasha Van Eldik (Raymond Terrace) fell just short. She won her section with three wins plus 61, before winning semi 25-24. However, she went down in the final 25-21.
In the women's fours, Sharon McReynolds, Charlotte Hayman, Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik (Raymond Terrace) topped their section with three wins plus 76 but were humbled in the semi 32-7.
Best of the men were senior men's pairs, Clay Parker and Rowan Brassey (East Maitland), who won their section with three wins plus 19, then won semi 21-18 before being defeated in final 25-18.
In the four Tim Twining, Jamie Minter, Lennon Scott and Lee Schraner (Raymond Terrace) claimed their
section with three wins plus 31. They won semi 18-16 and went down in the final 22-13.
In the open reserve pairs, Steve Sanders and John Kinsella (Fingal Bay) won their section with three wins
plus 44, but bowed out in semi 17-13.
In the men's triples, Jamie Minter, Ian Lean, Shannon Gittoes (Raymond Terrace) won their section with two wins plus 11, but were defeated in semi 27-10.
In the men's singles, Jono Davis (Nelson Bay) won through his section with two wins plus seven before being defeated in semi 25-18.
In the final event of the championships the Mixed Pairs, Newcastle had two teams contesting quarter-finals Tuesday morning - Deb Barber (Hamilton North) and Matt Johnstone (Soldiers Point) and Zoe Nicholls and Brendan Stokes (Raymond Terrace).
** The NSW Blues will take on Victoria in a Five Test Series at Warilla from Friday to Sunday. Daniel Hill, Matt Baus and Lee Schraner will be the locals in the NSW Men's Side while Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik will be in the women's team.
The Senior Blues will also take on the Vics on August 7-8, with Betty Herbertson in the women's side and Michael Beesley, Bill Ahoy and Kim Jaques in the men's lineup.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
