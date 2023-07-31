Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lawn bowls: Newcastle women lead way at State championships

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:16am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle women lead way at State championships
Newcastle women lead way at State championships

It was a case of the zone two women showing the men how to get things done at the Bowls NSW State Championships, returning with four titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.