Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jackson Baker, Morgan Cibilic make strong starts at US Open

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker at last month's Ballito Pro. Picture WSL
Jackson Baker at last month's Ballito Pro. Picture WSL

Merewether's Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic got it done early to set up comfortable opening heat wins at the US Open at Huntington Beach on Tuesday morning (AEST).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.