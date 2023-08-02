DAVID Lowe has long been a great wine innovator and he has just confirmed it again with a new range of organic and biodynamic, preservative-free, vegan-friendly wines that include one called ansonica that is native to Italy's western Sicily area and rare in Australia.
The wines are the Lowe 2023 Bio-Logical Murray-Darling Ansonica, the 2023 Bio-Logical Mudgee Rosé and the 2023 Bio-Logical Mudgee Shiraz, which sell for $45 on lowefamilywineco.com.au and at the Tinja Lane Mudgee cellar door.
Prompted by his own sensitivity to sulphates, David began making preservative-free wines 14 years ago, starting with a low-intervention merlot that stood the test of time and inspired preservative-free whites in 2012 and rosés in 2022.
David says creating these wines required contact with oxygen be kept at a minimum.
"Crafting preservative-free wines demands finding replacement methods to ensure the wine's flavours aren't compromised by oxygen contact during winemaking and in the bottle," he explains.
Other tactics are using outstanding quality grapes and hand-picking them, keeping each wine in just one vessel and sealing bottles with cork.
David became interested in ansonica because it is late ripening, making it ideal in facing climate change challenges.
The inaugural 2023 is made from grapes grown at Merbein but David has planted it in his own Mudgee vineyard and will have a home-grown ansonica next vintage.
David's innovative gifts also shine in his pioneering of the zinfandel variety, which he planted in 1997 in collaboration with expert zin grower Fred Peterson of California's Sonoma area.
David rates zinfandel his flagship red, making his first in 2003 and in 2006 that 2003 vintage was judged the best of the variety at the International Wine Challenge in London and at the 2007 Challenge the 2004 wine was runner-up.
He only puts his zins on the market in favourable years.
David established his eponymous venture, Mudgee's only certified organic and biodynamic winery, in 1987 after 10 years in the Hunter as Rothbury Estate winemaker working alongside industry giants Len Evans and Murray Tyrrell. He began his passion for winegrowing as a schoolboy when he planted his first vineyard on the Mudgee family farm in the mid-1970s.
His grazier ancestors settled on the Mudgee Tinja property in the 1830s. He is the sixth generation Lowe on the land and the wine operation has the added attraction of The Zin House Good Food Guide-hatted restaurant administered by his chef wife Kim Currie who married David in 2017.
HERBACEOUS NEWCOMER
PRICE: $45
FOOD MATCH: Vietnamese spring rolls
AGEING: four years
RATING: 4.5 STARS
HERE'S a very different white from the Sicilian-origin Lowe 2023 Bio-Logical Murray-Darling Ansonica variety. It's preservative-free, vegan-friendly is green-tinted straw in the glass and has jelly bean scents. The front palate features mandarin flavour, the middle palate brings forth herbaceous lychee flavour with undertones of kiwifruit, honey and pecan nuts and the finish has slatey acid.
FRUITINESS PREVAILS
PRICE: $45
FOOD MATCH: veal saltimbocca
AGEING: five years
RATING: 5 STARS
PRESERVATIVE-FREE and all, this Lowe 2023 Bio-Logical Mudgee Shiraz is packed with intense fruit flavour. It registers 15% alcohol, is bright garnet-hued and entices with berry pastille aromas. The front palate features vibrant ripe plum flavour, the middle palate shows cassis, bramble jelly, spice and savoury oak and persistent berry fruit combines with smooth earthy tannins at the finish.
DUAL VARIETAL ROSÉ
PRICE: $45
FOOD MATCH: a charcuterie plate
AGEING: drink now
RATING: 4.5 STARS
A BLEND of 100% organic and biodynamic Lowe Tinja farm homestead shiraz and cabernet sauvignon grapes, this multi-faceted Lowe 2023 Bio-Logical Mudgee Rosé shows 11.5% alcohol, fairy floss pink hues, rose petals aromas and bright crisp strawberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate introduces pomegranate, quince jelly, and gunmetal characters and the finish shows refreshing flinty acid.
