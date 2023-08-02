Newcastle Herald
Mudgee winemaker David Lowe releases an organic, preservative-free Italian ansonica rare to Australia

By John Lewis
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 11:00am
Master wine innovator David Lowe and his wife Kim Currie at the Lowe Wines' Mudgee cellar door.
DAVID Lowe has long been a great wine innovator and he has just confirmed it again with a new range of organic and biodynamic, preservative-free, vegan-friendly wines that include one called ansonica that is native to Italy's western Sicily area and rare in Australia.

