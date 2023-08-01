THE Reserve Bank of Australia delivered its latest interest rates decision on Tuesday, with the cash rate holding at 4.1 per cent.
Experts were divided on whether the RBA would lift the cash rate after announcing a pause at last month's meeting.
In the latest Finder RBA Cash Rate Survey, the majority of panelists (67 per cent) believed the RBA would hold the cash rate in August.
This is just the third meeting out of 15 that has resulted in a hold since the RBA began raising the rate in May of 2022.
The RBA has been hiking rates from a record low of 0.10 per cent in a bid to curb inflation back to its target band of 2 to 3 per cent.
However, RBA governor Philip Lowe warned that further interest rate rises could be on the horizon in order to tame inflation.
"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," Mr Lowe said.
"The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that."
In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, the monthly repayments are $4,595 on a house with the median value of $865,109 according to Canstar modelling.
This is based on taking out a loan for 80 per cent worth of the total property price.
The news of a pause on rate hikes comes as the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released data on Tuesday showing that mortgage holders are refinancing at record high levels.
The value of total housing loan refinancing between lenders across Australia fell 3.1 per cent but remained high at $20.2 billion in June 2023, according to the ABS.
"Refinancing activity has remained at record highs in recent months, as borrowers continued to switch lenders amid interest rate rises," ABS head of finance statistics Mish Tan said.
"The value of total refinancing between lenders was 12.6 per cent higher in June compared to a year ago."
Mortgage Choice Newcastle broker Peter Byrne said that refinancing accounted for around 70 per cent of his business, including homeowners coming off low fixed rates, and investors.
"A lot of clients are coming off that mortgage cliff," Mr Byrne said.
"I have had a couple of clients in the last few days coming off a 2.37 per cent fixed rate and now coming on to a 5.89 per cent, so that is a huge hit to their budget.
"They are re-evaluating what they can do and whether they can hold up their property, particularly investment properties, or refix their loan for a couple more years and work on their budgeting."
One of his client's monthly mortgage repayment more than doubled since the RBA handed down its first rate hike in May 2022.
"She had her fixed rate coming up to expire and we ran the numbers and figured out that she was paying $900 a month in principal interest," he said.
"Her new repayment was going to be around $2,300 a month which was obviously a big shock."
Creating a budget and shopping around for a better deal for services such as electricity and internet is key, he said.
Mr Byrne also recommended looking at options such as fixing part or all of a loan.
"I would say that families and people who have additional costs raising a family are probably the ones who are feeling it the most right now," he said.
"The first priority should be to try to keep their property and see where interest rates will be at in two years' time."
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.