(In preparing this article, Weekender came across some odd news stories from Britain. One was a story about a hasty developer over there in March who illegally demolished an historic, but derelict, Lancashire pub. He was heavily fined, then ordered to pay about $3 million ... to rebuild it exactly, brick by brick. The ruling was meant as a deterrent. It was also the second such court case reported in two years. In 2021, another developer tore down a west London tavern days before it was to receive protected status. It also had to be rebuilt. This 1920s pub had been the only building in the street that wasn't destroyed during the Blitz in World War II.)