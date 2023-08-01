POLICE are appealing to the public for help as they search for a woman reported missing from the Woy Woy area on the Central Coast.
Susan Chiddy, 62, was last seen at a service station on Empire Bay Drive, at Empire Bay, about midday on Monday, July 31.
Brisbane Water Police District officers launched investigations into her whereabouts when she could not be contacted or found.
Police said concerns are held for Susan's welfare due to a medical condition she lives with.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170-175cm tall, of thin build, with grey bob-style hair.
She was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a grey hoodie, blue jacket, blue socks and white slides with dark stripes.
She is known to frequent the Woy Woy, Blackwall, Empire Bay and Killcare areas, according to police.
Anyone with information on Susan's whereabouts, or who may have seen her, has been urged to please contact Gosford police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
