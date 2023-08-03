Newcastle Herald
Susan Chiddy, 62, found at Killcare after being reported missing from Woy Woy

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:20pm
Susan Chiddy, 62, has been reported missing from the Empire Bay area. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
Update:

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after she was located by police and firefighters on trail bikes on a walking track.

