A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after she was located by police and firefighters on trail bikes on a walking track.
Susan Chiddy was reported missing from the Woy Woy area after she was last seen leaving a service station at Empire Bay about 12pm on July 31.
Police launched an investigation into her whereabouts, making public appeals for information and undertaking a multi-agency land search this week.
The 62-year-old woman was found "safe and well" on the Daleys Point walking track at Killcare on Thursday morning, three nights after she was last seen.
Police officers and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews on trail bikes made the discovery about 10.30am.
"She was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Gosford Hospital in a stable condition," a police spokesperson said.
Brisbane Water Police District officers thanked the community, the RFS and the State Emergency Service (SES) for assisting.
