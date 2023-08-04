3 beds | 2 bath | 0 car
Located in sought after Toronto, just a 90-minute drive from Sydney, this captivating property seamlessly combines old-world charm, fascinating history and breathtaking waterfront living.
This heritage-listed home is a true gem, exuding elegance and offering a unique living experience.
Built over a century ago, the solidly constructed residence boasts the timeless beauty of a bygone era.
Stepping through the front door, you'll be immediately enchanted by the rich history that echoes throughout the house.
With ties to the royal family, this home carries a captivating legacy that adds an extra layer of allure to its character.
Situated in a prominent position along the prestigious Brighton Avenue, this property offers panoramic water views that will leave you speechless.
As the home faces northeast, you can relish in the warm morning sun and enjoy breathtaking sunrises over the lake.
"One of the most enticing features of this home is its direct access to the water, complete with jetty and boat shed," selling agent David Westerman from First National Toronto said.
"Imagine leisurely afternoons spent boating, fishing, or simply basking in the tranquility of the waterfront lifestyle.
"This exceptional amenity ensures that every day is filled with cherished memories and the joys of living by the water."
In addition to its historic charm and picturesque setting, this residence is conveniently located just minutes away from the heart of Toronto's central business district.
"Embrace the convenience of having shops, cafes, restaurants, and amenities right at your doorstep, making urban living effortlessly accessible while still enjoying the serenity of the waterfront environment," David said.
If you appreciate the allure of history, seek a captivating waterfront setting, and desire a distinguished address, this magnificent home is sure to captivate your heart.
Immerse yourself in the elegance, charm, and breathtaking surroundings of this heritage-listed waterfront residence along Brighton Avenue in Toronto.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.