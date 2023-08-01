Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow sweat on X-ray result ahead of Australia Cup clash

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:00pm
Broadmeadow captain Jeremy Wilson in action against Bangalow in their Australia Cup match on June 10 at Magic Park. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Broadmeadow captain Jeremy Wilson in action against Bangalow in their Australia Cup match on June 10 at Magic Park. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Broadmeadow were sweating on results from X-rays of skipper Jeremy Wilson's injured ankle as they prepare to host Sydney United 58 in the Australia Cup round of 32 on Friday night.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

