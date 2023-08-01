Broadmeadow sweat on X-ray result ahead of Australia Cup clash

Broadmeadow were sweating on results from X-rays of skipper Jeremy Wilson's injured ankle as they prepare to host Sydney United 58 in the Australia Cup round of 32 on Friday night.
Wilson limped off in the 70th minute of Magic's 2-0 State Cup Final win over Edgeworth on Saturday at Weston and he had X-rays on Monday. Coach John Bennis was not giving up hope of having Wilson available.
"It will depend on how bad it is and his pain tolerance as well," Bennis said.
"We'll get the physio to check his ligaments and make sure they are intact. I'll give him every opportunity to be fit for Friday, but at this point it's not looking good."
Keanu Moore (hamstring) was also in doubt after missing Saturday's win. The final was Sam Donnellan's last before his return to US college this week.
"He's been fantastic since he's been back," Bennis said of Donnellan.
"He's added goals and energy, so it's a bit disappointing, and for him as well. He was enjoying his football and his year, but it was good to send him off with a win."
Broadmeadow are fourth, two points off the top, in the NPL and play leaders Charlestown away next Tuesday night.
** Edgeworth look unlikely to have Josh Rose and Andrew Pawiak for their round of 32 home cup game against A-League side Western United next week and their last-ditch shot at the NPL finals after they were injured on Saturday night.
Pawiak rolled his ankle, just before Magic went ahead 1-0 with a Jayden Stewardson goal in the 56th minute. He and Rose, who injured his calf, were replaced straight after the goal. Riley Smith made it 2-0 in the 60th.
Eagles coach Peter McGuinness was unsure how long Pawiak would be out but doubted Rose, 41, would return from another calf strain.
"I made a double sub at half-time and then had to take two off early in the second half, but it was no excuse. We were outplayed," McGuinness said.
The Eagles are sixth on 34 points in the NPL, two points off fifth-placed Weston, and host Adamstown then Charlestown to finish. Weston, who play a trial against A-League side Macarthur on Wednesday night at home, are away to New Lambton and Cooks Hill in their final rounds.
Edgeworth also face Western United next Wednesday night at home in the cup.
The positive for McGuinness was the likely return of Jacob Pepper against Rosebud after he missed the cup final with a groin problem.
** New Lambton coach Tom Davies stepped aside with two rounds of the NPL season left as the club confirmed on Tuesday the appointment of Shane Pryce as his replacement for next year.
Pryce, a championship and premiership winner with Lambton Jaffas before his shock axing last year, was expected to take up an offer from the Golden Eagles.
The club issued a statement on Tuesday saying Pryce, this year an assistant at leaders Charlestown, would be at the helm for the next two seasons.
It also said Davies had stood down and would be replaced by technical director and former Jets A-League coach Clayton Zane and assistant Paul John for the rest of 2023.
New Lambton are second last on the ladder with only nine points in their NPL debut. Davies and the bulk of his squad were given the chance at the higher level this year after winning three consecutive second-tier premierships.
The club said Davies "has been a tremendous asset" and "now has time to focus on his wife and young son before no doubt returning to coaching to further develop his craft".
** Maitland coach Mick Bolch said star striker Braedyn Crowley would be right to play Newcastle Olympic on Saturday, despite missing a chance to train with the Jets last week.
Crowley and Weston duo Aaron Niyonkuru and Yuta Konagaya were invited to join the Jets for three days training during last week's week off in the NPL. Crowley, though, withdrew because of concerns over his ankle.
Maitland are on 40 points with Jaffas, a point behind Charlestown.
"It was more a precautionary thing," Bolch said.
"He missed games earlier in the season with his ankle and it's a management thing.
"But [the invite] was good recognition for him."
** Lambton Jaffas head to in-form Cooks Hill on Saturday with defenders Pat Bond and Josh Piddington suspended on card accumulation.
Bond and Sakeel Balfour Brown, who was sent off for serious foul play in the 1-0 win over Charlestown, are out for two matches. Bond picked up his eight yellow in the match.
Piddington was not originally listed as suspended but an oversight has since been corrected and the defender will miss a game because of a fifth booking of the season.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
