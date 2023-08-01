CESSNOCK will miss Jayden Young through suspension but hope to welcome back several troops for a crucial last-round clash with Central at St John Oval on Sunday.
Young (shoulder charge) took an early guilty plea and has been banned for one match, meaning he won't be available again until Newcastle Rugby League play-offs from August 12-13.
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka says he'll continue to assess the fitness of injured quartet Wyatt Shaw, Reed Hugo, Sam Apthorpe and Tony Pellow during the week.
"We'll try and get them back if we can. We went into Kurri resting a few blokes or giving them that extra week," Siejka told the Newcastle Herald.
"If we can get them back they will make a massive difference, but in saying that the guys who have filled in those positions have stepped up and played really well."
The third-ranked Goannas (25 points), who have posted back-to-back wins, can finish anywhere from second to fifth on the competition ladder depending on all of Sunday's results.
Souths (26) and The Entrance (24) sit either side of them while fellow title contenders Wyong have the bye and automatically jump to 26.
A win guarantees Cessnock a spot in the top three, where depends on how Souths fare against Northern Hawks at Townson Oval.
A loss means they slip to fourth at least, but possibly fifth if The Entrance can overcome a dramatic coaching announcement on finals eve and upset minor premiers Maitland at EDSACC Oval.
"That would be ideal [top three] but it's frustrating with a couple of games we've dropped, we could have really cemented third or second place [already]," Siejka said.
"A draw against Central where let in a try in the last 20 seconds and against Maitland we were up in the last 10 minutes and let that one slip.
"You take those two away and we're probably sitting pretty comfortable, but I guess I'm still pretty pleased.
"You look at our team [from the weekend] and we've still got eight unavailable which has been our story for the second half of the year.
"To be where we are with who we've had out, I'm pretty happy to be honest."
Chris Slater-Raptis (pectoral) recently underwent season-ending surgery while sidelined Harry O'Brien (knee) is now eyeing off an operation.
Meanwhile, wooden spooners Kurri Kurri will try to avoid a winless season minus Ben Edwards, who took an early guilty plea and was suspended for one fixture after being sent off for striking. Brodie Linnane (dangerous throw) escaped with a warning. The Bulldogs visit Lakes on Saturday.
Wests and Macquarie, both out of finals contention, meet at Harker Oval on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
