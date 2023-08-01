Newcastle Herald
Cessnock aim high in final jostle for Newcastle RL ladder spots

By Josh Callinan
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Cessnock's Jayden Young (top) making a tackle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
CESSNOCK will miss Jayden Young through suspension but hope to welcome back several troops for a crucial last-round clash with Central at St John Oval on Sunday.

