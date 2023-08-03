Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley | August 5-6, 2023

August 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian ballroom dance company Burn the Floor is collaborating with Indigenous singer Mitch Tambo in a new dance production. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Australian ballroom dance company Burn the Floor is collaborating with Indigenous singer Mitch Tambo in a new dance production. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

SATURDAY

Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Rotunda, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.