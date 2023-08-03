Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Rotunda, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Morisset Showground Markets 7.30am to 1pm, Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
Toronto Uniting Church Book Sale 9am to 1pm, 118 The Boulevarde, Toronto
Anglican Parish Telarah Rutherford Artisan Market 8am to noon, cnr Capp and South streets, Telarah.
Sharing Culture Storytime 11am to 11.45am, Wallsend Library, with Uncle Amos Simon from Muurrung Marai. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.
Natural Pest Control Workshop 9.30am to 11.30am, Hunter Multicultural Communities, 2A Platt Street, Waratah. Register at eventbrite.com.au. Also, Newcastle Repair Cafe, 9.30am to noon.
Sugar Valley Library Museum Guided Tour 11 to 11.30am, 156 Portland Drive, Cameron Park.
YPT Presents Disney's Frozen JR 2pm and 6pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton.
War of the Worlds presented by Hunter Drama 2pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
All Ages Gig - Elestrial, Hey Lenny, Pandemonium 5.30pm to 8.30pm, The Hamilton Community Hive, 150 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Mendelssohn Scottish & Beethoven Eight: Midsummer Dreams 7pm, City Hall, Newcastle.
Taylor Swift Speak Now Party 7pm, The Gal, 3-5 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Sam Tallent (US) 5.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Wollombi Ghost Walk 7pm, Wollombi Endeavour Museum. Tickets at Humanitix.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Ruby The Clown Family Fun Day 10.30am, Hotel Elermore.
Dads & Bubs Lawn Bowls 2pm, Adamstown Bowling Club.
Akasha IPA Invitational 1pm to 6pm, The Edwards, Newcastle West.
The Ultimate Winter Beer Lunch Noon, The Prince of Merewether. Bookings essential.
Walanbaa Yulu-gi Burn the Floor 4pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. With Mitch Tambo.
Harbour Discovery Cruises on William the Fourth 10.30am and 1.30pm, Newcastle Harbour. Bookings essential.
The Art Music of Joe Hisaishi 7pm, Adamstown Uniting Church.
Novalake Ballroom Dancing Competition 10am, Club Macquarie, Argenton.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato.
Wester Gallery I Saw Your Ghost Tonight, by Justin Lees.
Grossmann & Brough Houses NSW Reconciliation Schools Art Challenge Exhibition, Maitland.
The Creator Incubator Wind Wind Blow, by Jane Lander.
Toronto Library Fluid Art, Wendy Malcolm.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie yapang Emerging Art Prize; We Eat This Bread, by Marikit Santiago.
Back to Back Galleries Joy, by Janet Graham, Catherine Kavanagh Di Gravio, Alice Neikirk.
Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre Spirit of Place, by Uncle Warren Taggart.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Untethered and Sound Bytes, by Alyson Bell.
Lovett Gallery Koori Knockout - 50 Years.
Local History Lounge - Newcastle Library Gould - Treasures of the Hunter.
The Owens Collective Safari The End, by Callam Lindfield
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Newcastle Museum First, final weekend.
King Parrot 8pm, Saturday, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Julian James & The Moonshine State, with Good Corn Liquor, 8pm, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Civic, with Boudicca, Where's Jimmy, 8pm, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale 2pm, Sunday, Lizotte's, Lambton.
