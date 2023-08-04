4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Defined by its modern facade and bespoke inclusions, this newly built house pays homage to its supreme Warners Bay location with a breathtaking design and position that anchors the home to its environment, just 300m to the lake's edge.
Conceived as a forever family home, the design is inspirational with a massive 7m sliding door opening wide from the living zone to forge a seamless connection with a divine alfresco setting and landscaped yard.
A separate internal spa courtyard provides a sublime retreat space where you can switch off after a long day, and the attention to detail and incredible craftsmanship throughout are second to none.
No expense has been spared on fixtures or fittings with a collection of skylights, LED lighting strips, and a gas fireplace so beautiful you'll want it on all year-round.
A custom kitchen allows you to whip up a culinary feast with ease, and includes two integrated fridges, a Delonghi oven and cooktop and brass hardware for a luxurious finish.
The layout has been crafted to adapt to a family's changing needs, offering four beautifully appointed bedrooms, and two stunning bathrooms plus powder room.
"This is a home that excites and delights at every turn," selling agent Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property said.
"Picture yourself strolling the foreshore, cycling the waterfront pathway, or simply relaxing lakeside, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors."
This home is architecturally designed with a trademark emphasis on understated class and minimalism.
"The architect is one that creates masterpieces without the compromise on functionality - they think of the small one per-centers that most don't," Anthony said.
"All inclusions are that of very high quality and every corner of this property is Vogue Living worthy.
"The front features a dragon tree (worth thousands of dollars), LED lit niches throughout the home, multiple skylights and 3.1m high ceilings for beautiful natural light all day round, wall hung stone vanities, private spa retreat off master, 7m sliding doors and stoke gas fireplace and floor to ceiling sheer curtains.
"This property is sure to suit a large pool of buyers; downsizers that appreciate low maintenance living; young families that want a good-sized backyard for kids to play; investors that want a high quality low maintenance property in highly-sought after location (with view to move in down the track); or professional and executive couples that are looking for a luxurious lifestyle."
