Maitland City Council approved more than 1100 new housing lots last financial year, a figure it says underscores its status as the fastest-growing area in regional NSW.
The council published approvals data on Tuesday which showed it had ticked off on subdivision certificates for 880 greenfield housing lots, up from an annual five-year average of 700.
"Another 800 lots are currently under construction, 1100 lots are ready to commence construction and more than 2500 lots are seeking development approval," council general manager Jeff Smith said.
"These figures and pipeline for future projects underscore the confidence felt in Maitland's potential for sustained growth and economic prosperity."
Australian Bureau of Statistics data show planning authorities completed 681 building approvals in Maitland in the 10 months to May, compared with 1023 for the 2021-22 financial year.
Cessnock had 953 dwelling building approvals up to May, Lake Macquarie 1498, Newcastle 600 and Port Stephens 613.
The ABS's regional population analysis for 2021-22, published in April, showed Maitland had the largest annual rate of population growth in regional NSW at 3 per cent, followed by Cessnock at 2.6 per cent and Shellharbour at 2.4 per cent.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Tuesday that house prices across the Hunter, excluding Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, had grown 0.3 per cent in July.
Maitland council recently adopted a 2041 housing strategy focusing on "holistic" neighbourhood planning.
"We're committed to maintaining the balance between progress and preserving the character of our city though great development outcomes," Mr Smith said.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald.
