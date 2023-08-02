'POST ONLY BILLS': Newcastle prankster finds creative use to Post Office construction hoardings

IF you have wandered past any one of the construction jobs going on about town, chances are you've seen the "POST NO BILLS" signs here and there.
Someone, it seems, has taken a shine to the hoardings around the former Newcastle Post Office, decorating the declaration with an assortment of Bills of another kind.
Newcastle Herald writer Michael Parris spotted the installation of Bills decorating the hoardings outside the old post shop last week, prompting some interesting conversation around the office.
The Bills include comedian Billy Connolly, former president Bill Clinton, billionaire Bill Gates, actors Bill Murray and Bill Nighy, television presenter Bill Nye, musician Bill Bailey, good old Blinky Bill and American soldier Buffalo Bill.
Interestingly, though, it seems Billies Holiday and Eilish have not made the cut, and Billy Joel also seems to be missing.
King Chuckles' lad, Billy the Prince of Wales, has yet to make an appearance it seems (though, maybe we've heard enough about the Royals for a bit).
In any case, all this talk of Bills and where to post them now has us running a definitive list of Bills of note; topics@newcastleherald.com.au for your submissions (phone, power and water bills not included).
Two nurses in training are among a team of nine students who will take skills they have learnt at Newcastle and Maitland TAFE campuses to the largest vocational skills competition in the country later this month.
The 2023 WorldSkills National Championships showcases the best of Australia's vocational trainees, the winners from which have the chance to represent the nation in an international competition that includes 75 countries.
Neave O'Reilly and Katerina McNally will join their fellow Newcastle and Maitland TAFE students, including cabinetmakers, welders, painters and sign and graphic designers, at the championships in Melbourne on August 17. More than 500 vocational students from around the country will compete in the three-day event, but this year marks the first time the nursing cohort has been included.
Ms O'Reilly and Ms McNally will be tested on critical healthcare worker skills demonstrating self-management, communication, problem solving, innovation, creativity, and empathy.
"Nurses are the ones who are there 24/7. We're face-to-face with families, holding our patients' hands, communicating with doctors and specialists, all while managing the fast-paced clinical work," Ms O'Reilly said. "The WorldSkills competition is very similar to the clinical environment."
Teacher Lynelle Jenkinson said both Ms O'Reilly and Ms McNally were well placed going into the championships.
"They start their practical training in real-world clinical settings early in the course," she said. "This can be confronting for some students, so building these skills early builds confident and competent nurses and healthcare workers who can hit the ground running in a workplace."
TAFE director Jason Darney said "our incredibly talented Hunter region students have earned the right to compete to represent Australia".
"The ultimate goal for Neave and Katerina is to earn a place on the Skillaroos team and represent Australia at the WorldSkills Competition in France next year," he said.
NEWCASTLE country rock band Hurricane Fall are calling for local superstars to be part of their next film clip.
The band have put a call out on social media, asking fans to join them for filming if a live gig at the Stag and Hunter in Mayfield on Thursday at 11am.
Not only will you get your shot at stardom, you also get to hear the band's new song, Are you ready for this, which is released on Friday.
To get involved check out Hurricane Fall on socials.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.