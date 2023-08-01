Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Aimal Ghouse fronts trial in Newcastle court, accused of Jesmond stabbing in 2021

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and emergency services swarmed the unit block in Jesmond after the woman was injured in April 2021. Picture: Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery
Police and emergency services swarmed the unit block in Jesmond after the woman was injured in April 2021. Picture: Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery

A JURY has been told a man brutally stabbed his wife in the neck during an argument while the two were preparing food in the kitchen then told a neighbour his family was "ruined".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.