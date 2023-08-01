Award-winning composer, musician, comedian, actor, writer and director Tim Minchin has booked a date at Newcastle's Civic Theatre in February.
He'll be on stage on February 18 as part of his An Unfunny* Evening With Tim Minchin and his Piano Australian tour.
If you're wondering what the footnote on the official tour name refers to, it's this: *The promoter can't guarantee the artist will not inadvertently amuse.
Given that Minchin has won Olivier, Helpmann, AACTA, Logie and Grammy awards, odds are you might find yourself chuckling on occasion.
Minchin will perform songs from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, from his musicals Matilda and Groundhog Day, from his TV and film writing, and from his early songwriting days.
The set list will be fluid, the chat unplanned, and the vibe informal. He plans to wear shoes.
Renowned for his musical comedy, Minchin has sold out shows at some of the world's most famous venues, including The Royal Albert Hall, O2 Arena and Sydney Opera House.
The Royal Shakespeare Company commissioned him, in 2009, to write the music and lyrics for Matilda The Musical, a stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book. It went on to become one of the most successful musicals this millennium, winning more than 85 international awards.
Minchin also wrote the music and lyrics to the musical Groundhog Day, based on the 1993 film, which won him his second Olivier Award for best new musical.
The multi-talented Aussie has also acted in live theatre shows, written children's books and starred in movies, such as 2018's Robin Hood. He also co-wrote, co-produced, starred in and composed the music for 2019 television series Upright.
In 2020 Minchin was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his contribution to the performing arts and the community.
This is a rare chance for Newcastle fans of Minchin and the craft of songwriting.
