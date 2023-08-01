A powerfully symbolic stylised Hills Hoist adorned with woven flying foxes has taken out this year's yapang Emerging Art Prize.
The artwork, by Muruwarri artist Dr Virginia Keft, is titled We were here long before the Hills Hoist, and celebrates connection to place and community.
Inspired by the flying foxes that inhabit her own neighbourhood, Keft created the work to "overwrite the Hills Hoist as a potent symbol of white Australian suburbia and reclaim the space with eucalyptus branches collected from Dharawal Country (Wollongong)".
"Over the last several years, I've become more interested in experimenting and really expanding my weaving practice from the techniques that I've learned from Elders," Keft said.
She added that the win "came as an absolute surprise".
The win comes as, closer to home, Lake Macquarie prepares for a bumper arts season kicking off this month.
Council coordinator Kirrily Anderson said there was something for everyone this season, from flamenco guitars to Beethoven reborn, as venues across the suburb play host to a bonanza of theatre, arts and music acts.
Music lovers will be delighted by the diverse line-up at Rathmines Theatre in the coming months.
World-class musicians will take the stage on 28 August with Australian Haydn Ensemble's arrangement of Beethoven's Seventh.
Bringing together modern and period instruments for a historically informed performance, the show's well-known pieces will leap into contemporary focus.
For something a bit spicier, a flamenco performance by The Andalusian Guitar will paint Rathmines Theatre red on 8 September, with acclaimed Spanish guitarist Paco Lara and dancers following the beat to expressive Jerez style guitar playing.
Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said supporting the local arts scene was a wonderful way to experience the city's vibrant culture with friends and family.
"It's fantastic to see our eclectic arts calendar flourishing again, bringing joy back to locals, enticing visitors to explore our patch and stimulating our economy all at once."
