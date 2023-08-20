THE man at the helm of Kurri Kurri Community Services Andrew Hughes has stood down saying he is exhausted, and citing personal health issues.
Acting chairman Brendan Smith made the announcement to workers in an email last week, saying that while Mr Hughes' resignation might come as a surprise, he (Mr Hughes) had been discussing "this transition" and his desire to focus more on his consulting business for the past few months.
Mr Hughes worked at KKCS for eight years including as acting CEO since the departure of former CEO Mike Coddington in Octoer last year
He cited personal health reasons for his decision to leave, saying he had been the next in line for a "relentless barrage" of vexatious complaints after Mr Coddington left.
"It has a huge emotional coast, I'm just exhausted," Mr Hughes said.
It comes after news of an investigation into the coalfields charity, as evidenced by correspondence from the National Disability Insurance Agency's Fraud and Scams Reporting Team, with several complainants requesting information from former employees, as well as for details of any NDIS participants allegedly affected.
The allegations of wrong doing, which are denied, include that it made fraudulent claims for line items, such as transport, through people's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funds and potentially overcharging NDIS participants.
Mr Hughes has said he was unaware of any ongoing investigation.
KKCS Board member Chris Dumas said there was no investigation and supported Mr Hughes' view that any allegations were vexatious.
"Andrew is a very good man who has for a long time devoted his life to the disabled and disadvantaged," Mr Dumas said.
"He and other people like him should be praised and commended for helping the most needy in our community."
A spokesperson for the NDIA said the agency was unable to comment on current or prospective investigation matters. Similarly, the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission said it was unable to comment on current or prospective investigation matters.
"The commission works closely with the national Disability Insurance Agency concerning issues of fraud and payment non-compliance," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Prior to his resignation, Mr Hughes said he emailed the NDIA fraud team "offering our transparency and assistance in any such investigation" in response to the Newcastle Herald's inquiry.
"We have not been advised that any investigation is under way or been contacted regarding any fraud by NDIS," Mr Hughes said.
As at the end of October last year, the organisation employed 217 full-time equivalent people, Mr Hughes said. Turnover for 2022 was more than $22.2 million.
Ange Bevan, KKCS General Manager, Partnerships and Development, confirmed that Mr Smith was now acting chairman, and that the organisation was also this week welcoming two other new managers to the team.
On Wednesday the organisation also announced the appointment of a new CEO, David Aston.
In an email introducing him to staff, Mr Smith said Mr Aston brought experience as a CEO, board director and a "senior leader".
