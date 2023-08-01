POLICE are searching for Destiny Nean after the 14-year-old was reported missing from the Central Coast area.
Police said the teenager was last seen at a residence in Weaver Crescent, Watanobbi, about 7.30am on July 31.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age, after she failed to return to the house.
Destiny is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, with a fair complexion, thin build, and with shoulder length brown hair.
It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she was last seen.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts has been urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
