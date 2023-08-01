Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Free

Destiny Nean, 14, reported missing from Watanobbi, Central Coast

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Destiny Nean, 14, has been reported missing from the Central Coast. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Destiny Nean, 14, has been reported missing from the Central Coast. Picture supplied by NSW Police

POLICE are searching for Destiny Nean after the 14-year-old was reported missing from the Central Coast area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.