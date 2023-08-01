Four escape unhurt as home goes up in flames at Greta

Four people have escaped a home that went up in flames in the Hunter on Tuesday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW sent 10 crews to the scene on the New England Highway at Greta at about 9.45pm, where they found the house "fully involved" in fire.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson confirmed four people self-evacuated the home uninjured.
It took firefighters until about 1.30am to extinguish the blaze.
The home was extensively damaged.
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and an investigation is taking place.
The New England Highway was closed between Wine Country Drive and Oxford Street at Greta for several hours while emergency crews responded to the incident.
The highway re-opened after the scene was made safe.
