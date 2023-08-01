'Lives at risk' amid spate of copper, electrical wire thefts: Ausgrid

Police have renewed calls for information after several copper theft incidents across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley in June and July.
Police said copper earth tails were taken from more than 50 power poles along the Golden Highway near Merriwa on June 9, before copper cables were stolen from a site near Wybong Road at Muswellbrook on July 5.
Then, copper cables were taken from a location near George Booth Drive at Cameron Park on July 7, a day before electrical wires were stolen near Regents Drive at New Lambton.
Thieves tried to steal electrical wires from a site at Tomalpin near Cessnock, before copper cables were taken from Thomas Mitchell Drive at Muswellbrook.
Police said on Wednesday detectives were also investigating reports of similar thefts at Morisset and Awaba.
The incidents have prompted a safety warning from Ausgrid's executive general manager of field operations Sam Sofi, who said people were putting their lives at risk by interfering with live electrical assets.
"Copper theft is a serious public safety issue. Not only do the perpetrators put their own lives at risk, they also endanger the community by leaving power lines exposed," Mr Sofi said.
"Contact with power lines can kill you. There are no second chances with electricity and no amount of copper is worth a life."
Advice to the public is that anyone who sees fallen power lines should always assume they are live, stay at least eight metres back and call Ausgrid on 13 13 88.
Anyone with information about copper theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
