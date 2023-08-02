Don't blame international students for housing system's inherent flaws

I BELIEVE the claim that international students are responsible for the spike in rental values in Jesmond ("Jesmond at top of Newcastle rent rise list as international students return", Newcastle Herald 29/7), is scapegoating that encourages racism.
Students are not responsible for rental increases; landlords and real estate speculators are. Data published in the article shows rents jumping significantly across Newcastle. Elermore Vale, Birmingham Gardens, Edgeworth, Teralba and Cameron Park all had increases over 7 per cent. Rentals across the country have increased dramatically.
What they all have in common is not students, but federal government policy that encourages housing as an investment market. Policy based on housing as a human right, that froze rents at a reasonable level, that increased the supply of public housing, would resolve the problem. But large scale property interests have the ear of those in government and together, they are quite happy to scapegoat their victims. It is no surprise that property data firms rarely point to these causes that would embarrass subscribers.
I FIND it interesting that the federal infrastructure minister said last week that high-speed rail would transform the Hunter region's economy. After spruiking high-speed rail's benefits, she said it would be complete in about 30 years. Why is it taking that long? If there have been studies into the benefits or otherwise into high speed rail, then why haven't we seen more planning for the project? Yes, I can see the need to get it right, and it's a good idea to learn from other countries that have high speed rail and detailed planning needs to be done before construction can begin, but should it really take that long?
I remember recently listening to ABC Radio and hearing they didn't want to repeat the mistakes made with the inland railway, and I can see their point. This brings me to another point: is this government going to finish the inland rail, or are they going to drag their feet and hope everyone forgets about it like the previous government? Inland rail and high-speed rail are two very important infrastructure projects that need to have a much higher priority than they have now.
I AGREE with Michael Hinchey ("It's not entirely matter of opinion", Letters, 1/8), regarding robodebt. He also deserves praise for his previous well-written assessment over this scheme.
Scott Morrison and his devotees ignored warnings about the legality of the scheme. Welfare recipients received notices with threats of imprisonment whether they owed money or not. At the time, Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge said "we'll find you; we'll track you down, you will have to pay those debts and you may end up in prison".
We saw personal information of robodebt victims being released to journalists in an effort to deter them from speaking out. As an outcome of this scheme, suicides were reported as some recipients could perhaps at the time see no other way out.
The scheme targeted and disparaged the poor and those at risk in the community to the point of criminalising those on welfare. The government settled on a class action on 16 November 2020 and rightly so but late for some others. The royal commission's findings have recommended criminal and civil prosecution to be pursued for certain individuals, but don't hold your breath.
EX-PM Scott Morrison in a parliamentary speech used parliamentary privilege to rebut findings against him by the royal commission into robodebt. The robodebt commission may have been a 'political lynching,' Morrison claims, since none of the commission's findings have been proven in a court of law. But such is the way of politics.
In my opinion Scott Morrison should realise that his credibility amongst his fellow MPs and the electorate isn't what it was. I reckon most of his Coalition fellow MPs probably view Morrison as a political liability and wish that he would just disappear from their benches. I think Mr Morrison should resign his seat and join the lucrative lecture circuit of ex-PMs and maybe he can lecture someone who will listen.
Graeme Kime complains about his high energy bills ("Bemused and confused", Letters, 31/7), blaming the prime minister. Graeme, remember 30 years ago when climate science told us to act quickly because the longer we left it the greater the economic and social costs would be? Remember voting out a government that started action on this? Remember voting in a government that didn't believe the science? Well this is what you're paying for now. You got what you voted for.
A FRIEND and I went to see Barbie yesterday. It has been hyped as the biggest movie to hit our screens in many years. There was lots of colour, movement and noise. Reading the reviews, I felt it would be well worth seeing. The cinema was well attended, Margot Robbie was glamorous in pink and Kingsley Ben-Adair as one of the Kens was good value. The reason one attends the movies is to be entertained. However, I gave this movie about two and a half out of ten. At least it gives Dalby in Queensland a boost.
I'M in total agreement with Don Fraser ("Why I'm voting 'no'", Letters, 31/7), and also will be voting 'no'. I've seen figures showing that around $40 billion was spent on Aboriginal services in Australia in the last 12 months. If that is true there should not be one Aboriginal person without a roof over their head, fresh running water, medical services, schools etc. They estimate only a portion of this money is getting to where it is needed, and Albo wants us to vote 'yes' to another level of bureaucracy with unclear powers over all Australians through government decisions. I don't think so.
I GOT the shock of my life this morning when reading letters to the editor. Blow me down, there it was; Don Fraser ("Why I'm voting 'no'", Letters, 31/7), declaring he would be voting 'no' against recognition and a Voice to Parliament for the Indigenous Australians. Whoever would have expected to read that?
HUMANS are no different or more important than bacteria on a slide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.