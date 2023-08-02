Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes August 3 2023

By Letters to the Editor
August 3 2023 - 4:30am
Don't blame international students for housing system's inherent flaws
I BELIEVE the claim that international students are responsible for the spike in rental values in Jesmond ("Jesmond at top of Newcastle rent rise list as international students return", Newcastle Herald 29/7), is scapegoating that encourages racism.

