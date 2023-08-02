Don't blame international students for housing system's inherent flaws

I FIND it interesting that the federal infrastructure minister said last week that high-speed rail would transform the Hunter region's economy. After spruiking high-speed rail's benefits, she said it would be complete in about 30 years. Why is it taking that long? If there have been studies into the benefits or otherwise into high speed rail, then why haven't we seen more planning for the project? Yes, I can see the need to get it right, and it's a good idea to learn from other countries that have high speed rail and detailed planning needs to be done before construction can begin, but should it really take that long?

