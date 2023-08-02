WESTS coach Rick Stone was maybe more relieved than anything else, but feels a late-season showing provides "hope" for 2024.
The Rosellas won't feature in Newcastle Rugby League's finals series for a second straight campaign, but wiped top-five side Wyong off the park last weekend.
Saturday's 40-0 result continued a strong back half of the year for the men from Harker Oval, having only dropped two of their past eight appearances.
"It was good to see. It had been coming for a while to be honest," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"Well, I hope it's been coming for a while because I began to wonder whether it was ever there.
"So it was good to see it was actually there and give us a little bit of hope for the future."
Round 17 marked a breakthrough of sorts for Wests, who finish off 2023 against Macquarie at home on Saturday.
Not only did they "click" but it was the first time the sixth-placed Rosellas have knocked off a semi-bound team.
Stone says "we've only got ourselves to blame" for sitting on the outside looking in, five points shy of the cut line with one game to play.
"We've lost plenty of close games and they [Wyong] are probably the only team above us we've beaten this year," he said.
"If you're not going to beat anybody above you, you're not going to make the five. That's pretty much the story of our season."
Wests five-eighth Max Buderus crossed for a hat-trick, highlighting a lift alongside experienced halves partner Luke Walsh.
"He [Buderus] had a good game and ever since he's played with Walshy he's understood more about that calmness and control Walshy brings," Stone said.
"I think that's really benefited Bedsy [Buderus]. He went out of the team when Walshy first came, went away for a couple of weeks, worked hard on his game, come back and took his chance."
Stone, who took over from Todd Lowrie at the end of 2022, hopes to add a couple more players to the roster for next year.
"We were a little bit upsidedown, slow out of the blocks and recruiting as we went," Stone said.
"I'm pretty happy with what we've got there but we'll just look to add another couple of quality blokes, hopefully we can sort that out."
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
