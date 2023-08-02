WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren wasn't happy with the way the Two Blues backline was functioning in the pre-season.
Hefren made a couple of tweaks but after two competition rounds "it just wasn't working".
The coach took a punt and parachuted Brendan Cush in at fly-half.
The 24-year-old was new to the club and had missed the majority of pre-season with a nagging hip injury.
It proved a masterstroke.
Cush has made the No.10 jumper his own.
His elevation has allowed veteran Luke Simmons to move to fullback, adding a new layer to Two Blues attack.
"It just wasn't working as it was," Hefren said. "Putting Cush in at 10 and moving Simmo worked from day one. Cush isn't the biggest talker. Simmo at the back is great for that. He can see a lot more. Simmo's value is his organisation and experience.
"He can see what the game needs and inject himself where needed. He has been great at getting our short-side attack going. He knows when to play his hand.
"Cush is the most laid back 10 you will find. If we are getting a bit jumpy, his calm nature takes over. He has a good kicking game and a deft pass. He owned the first game."
A pharmacist, Cush moved to Newcastle from Sydney where he played for Woolhara Coleagues in the Subbies competition.
"I came here for work," Cush said. "I met [Wanderers club captain] Charlie Mortimer and he pointed me in the direction of No.2. It was a chance to play decent footy and meet new people. First grade here is little bit higher standard than Subbies. I have really enjoyed it."
Cush is part of a new halves combination alongside Charles Fielder, who arrived this year from Nelson Bay after the Gropers dropped out of premier rugby.
"It took a while for us to gel together as a backline," Cush said. "There were a lot of new combinations and new voices. Once we worked out how everyone played, we turned the corner."
After winning just two of the opening eight rounds, Wanderers have found their mojo.
A 24-19 loss to minor premiers Maitland a fortnight ago is their only defeat since round eight.
"We had a lot of close losses in the first half of the season," Cush said. "As the combinations fell into play, we grew in confidence."
Wanderers sit in fourth place on 40 points and need a bonus in the last round at home against University to confirm a spot in the play-offs.
They are fresh from a 55-20 win over last-placed Southern Beaches, but are without captain Piers Morell (dislocated shoulder) and back-rower Liam Brice (torn pec) for the remainder of the campaign.
"Losing Piers is a big blow," Hefren said. "If we were already in [the finals] we would have possibly looked at resting players this weekend. We can't afford to do that. We need to win.
"Against Beaches we got out to 17-0 and then let in three tries, which is not where we want to be two weeks before the finals.
"I will put that down to a bit of complacency. We had talked about that and need a big performance on Saturday."
** Wanderers have wrapped up the club championship with a round to play.
The Two Blues are on 728 points, 102 clear of nearest rivals Maitland.
The maximum club championship points for a round is 75.
It is the third straight club title in a row for the Two Blues.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
