Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Brendan Cush proves the perfect 10 for Two Blues

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 2 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers fly-half Brendan Cush. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wanderers fly-half Brendan Cush. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren wasn't happy with the way the Two Blues backline was functioning in the pre-season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.