TWO men have been hospitalised with serious injuries after they were thrown into the water by a rogue wave then run over by their own boat.
The two men, aged in their 50s, managed to swim about two kilometres to shore at Point Plomer, near Port Macquarie, after the freak accident on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to the scene at the northern end of North Shore Beach at about 2.30pm.
A spokesperson for the chopper said the men had been thrown into the water when their vessel overturned while they were about two kilometres offshore, and they were then run over by their unmanned vessel.
The pair were able to swim back to shore, where paramedics treated the men for multiple serious injuries caused when they were struck by the boat's propeller, including to their abdomen and legs.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter managed to land on the sand with its critical care team on board, who helped treat and stabilise the men for transport.
They were flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
