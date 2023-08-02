Newcastle Herald
Two men flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after boat accident near Port Macquarie

By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 2 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:05am
Emergency services were called to the beach, near Port Macquarie, on Tuesday afternoon. Picture supplied by WRHS
Emergency services were called to the beach, near Port Macquarie, on Tuesday afternoon. Picture supplied by WRHS

TWO men have been hospitalised with serious injuries after they were thrown into the water by a rogue wave then run over by their own boat.

