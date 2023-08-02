Newcastle Herald
Award-winning luxury home at The Junction could fetch $5.25 million

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:46pm, first published August 2 2023 - 10:42am
A STRIKING contemporary home that picked up multiple building awards after its completion in 2015 is expected to fetch a huge sum when it goes to auction.

