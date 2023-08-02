A STRIKING contemporary home that picked up multiple building awards after its completion in 2015 is expected to fetch a huge sum when it goes to auction.
The modern four-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 187 Bruce Street, The Junction is set to hit the market with an auction guide of $5.25 million.
The current record for a residential property in the suburb is $4.7 million following the sale of a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 31 Bar Beach Avenue in 2021.
Listing agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property described the two-storey home as a landmark property with a groundbreaking design by Stephen Gray from Newcastle-based Liquid Architecture.
In 2015, the home earned multiple awards including House of the Year, Build of the Year, Kitchen of the Year, Bathroom of the Year and Pool of the Year.
"It won basically every award that it was nominated for," Ms Allan said.
"It is the best of the best. Everything in the home is absolutely seamless."
The contemporary home was designed to incorporate multiple living areas, both indoors and outdoors.
High attention to detail and a sleek design are evident throughout the property, from the black polished concrete on the heated floor downstairs to the placement of windows and lighting.
"The shapes in the house are incredible," she said.
"Everything in the home opens up so as you walk into the front of the house, you see all the way to the other end.
"I have never seen a home like it."
From the entrance of the home, the hallway flows through to the living room and kitchen which is equipped with high-end Gaggenau appliances.
The kitchen includes an oversized commercial-grade integrated fridge and freezer, a butler's pantry and a large marble bench that acts as a breakfast bar.
The wall behind the sink is fitted with two large touch screens in place of a window which serves as both a recipe display and an entertainment hub.
"That is one of my favourite features, you can watch TV or follow a recipe while you're cooking," she said.
"There is over $100,000 worth of appliances including two dishwashers, two zip taps and multiple ovens, steamers and a coffee machine."
This area flows through to an entertainer's kitchen that resembles a high-end Japanese restaurant, with a full teppanyaki bar including built-in hot plates, a gas burner, a deep fryer and a steamer, plus a large exhaust system.
There is also a fireplace, two bar fridges and, adjacent to the teppanyaki bar, and a 114-bottle wine room which is illuminated with colour-changing lights.
A custom dining table built specifically to fit within the space is included in the sale.
"Most of the furniture can stay with the property, including pieces such as the table," she said.
Oversized sliding doors in the room lead out to the deck and the 11-metre heated lap pool which also features a large-scale boundary wall that doubles as a screen to stream films or music from the built-in projector.
A second living area at the rear includes a pull-down Murphy bed which is ideal for guests or extended family.
There are four bedrooms on the upper level which are all generously sized to include an ensuite, a walk-through robe and a desk in each.
The main bathroom on the upper level is a zen-like space with a freestanding bath placed at the centre of the room that sits directly underneath an enormous skylight.
"There are six bathrooms in total but the main bathroom is literally a bath room with just the bath in the room," she said.
"It feels like a day spa."
The striking facade combines white rendered masonry external walls and black zinc with splashes of hardwood to soften the look.
In addition to offering a luxury lifestyle, the property is also the first in Australia to include a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) tokenised artwork in the sale contract.
The original painting by Newcastle-based artist Brett McMahon, which hangs at the entry of the home, is included, along with the created NFT.
"It is very unique and an expensive piece of art," she said.
"The artwork has been paid for and converted into an NFT which is a digital asset, so you could basically burn the original piece and it still holds its value."
Ms Allan said the owners plan to remain in the Newcastle area following the sale of the home.
The median house value in The Junction is $1.83 million, according to CoreLogic.
