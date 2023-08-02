Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Caves Beach Road residents paying private fee as well as a levy to Lake Macquarie City Council

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie resident Steven Hornby is annoyed at Lake Macquarie City Council for charging domestic waste charges on his latest rates notice despite being part of a 20 unit apartment that uses Cleanaway for their waste disposal. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lake Macquarie resident Steven Hornby is annoyed at Lake Macquarie City Council for charging domestic waste charges on his latest rates notice despite being part of a 20 unit apartment that uses Cleanaway for their waste disposal. Picture by Simone De Peak

Lake Macquarie residents say they are fed up with paying twice to dispose of their rubbish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.