MITCH Williams says "we used to live at Cahill Oval as kids".
Following dad Paul to training and games with older brother Bryce, the Belmont venue became like a second home.
Now, almost 30 years on, Williams is poised to finish his playing days at the same place it virtually all began.
The Lakes second-rower has decided to hang up the boots, running out for the final time in Newcastle Rugby League's last round of 2023.
Blacksmiths-bred Williams admits Saturday's clash with visiting Kurri Kurri is "sure to be a bit emotional".
Not only bringing an end to his own career but back in the same uniform as his father, a club life member and two-time premiership winner (1974-1975), and almost 12 months on from the sudden death of his only sibling.
"We used to live at Cahill Oval as kids. We spent a lot of time down there - at training, as ball boys and in the sheds. It was a big part of our family growing up. One hundred percent it will be [a special day]," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
Williams kicked off juniors at Valentine aged 11 before joining Lakes and later the Knights representative system (under 16s, 18s, 20s).
When he returned to the local competition, Williams signed at Wests in 2013 and claimed a title but missed the following grand final success because of a broken jaw.
"It happened about a week or two before semis so that ruled me out of 2014, which was a hard one to take being so close to the end," he said.
"But everyone dreams of winning one and I was lucky enough to."
Williams still keeps in touch with the likes of Brad Murray, Joel Penny, Cal Richardson, Lucas Miller, Jermaine Ale, Jake Finn and Matt Herman from that premiership run a decade ago (2012-2014).
"We've still got a punter's group called The Fossils. We stay in contact and catch up a couple of times a year," he said.
Williams eventually recovered from the injury and shifted to Central (2017) for a handful of years before landing at Lakes in 2022.
The 32-year-old says age and family were key factors in retiring.
"I just think it's the right time. I don't want to get halfway through next season and regret it because I'm still enjoying it now," he said.
"I've got a young family [wife Nicole, Lennox almost two], we get married at the end of the season and we'll be trying for kid number two.
"Plus I'll be 33 next year and it gets a little bit harder the longer you go on. I'm happy to be calling it."
In terms of this weekend: "Old boys day, a nice crowd and hopefully go off with a win".
* KURRI awarded Jay Stevens life membership on the weekend, over 12 months since a workplace accident left the former Bulldogs player wheelchair-bound.
Having returned last season, Stevens was en route to notching up 100 first-grade games but the life-changing incident left him short of the milestone.
Stevens says he's "grateful" to the club for acknowledging his on-field efforts.
* ROUND 18: Saturday - Lakes v Kurri Kurri, Wests v Macquarie (3pm). Sunday - Souths v Northern Hawks (2pm); The Entrance v Maitland, Central v Cessnock (3pm). Bye - Wyong.
* LADDER: Maitland 32; Souths 26; Cessnock 25; The Entrance, Wyong 24; Wests 19; Macquarie, Central 16; Lakes 14; Northern Hawks 8; Kurri Kurri 4.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
