ONE PERSON has been taken to hospital after firefighters were called to a fierce blaze at a "wrecking yard" at Kooragang, north of Newcastle.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews rushed to respond to reports of a building fire on Sandpiper Close just after 11am.
"Crews [are] in an offensive firefighting mode, with three lines of hose at work," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said in an alert on Wednesday morning.
Police and ambulance paramedics are also at the scene at Kooragang, as firefighters work to control the flames.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed there were seven people at the scene when the fire broke out, but only one was assessed by paramedics and none were seriously injured.
One person was taken to a Newcastle hospital by ambulance for further treatment, according to the spokesperson.
Witnesses reported seeing several fire trucks - as many as seven - responding to the emergency.
People should avoid the area as emergency services continue to work at the scene.
It comes after Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a fierce blaze at a car wrecking yard on Sandpiper Close in Kooragang in July last year.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
