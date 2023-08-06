I wandered through the markets. Bar the "gator burgers" and the live music in the background, there is something universal about markets like this in every city. I paused when I met a man selling his books, one titled How The Rails Became My Rehab. His name is Brian Paul Brightdawn. I was excited to talk, but he was a little bit more cautious with me, despite our mutual interests in trains and substance; I told him about my rewarding Dry January experience. He didn't have any social media and wasn't really worried about keeping in touch.