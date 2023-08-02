Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated
Breaking

Fowler Street Hamilton South shooting: second man charged over murder of Anthony Nugent

SR
Madeline Link
Jessica Brown
By Sam Rigney, Madeline Link, and Jessica Brown
· Updated August 2 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

A SECOND man has been charged with the alleged murder of 57-year-old Anthony Nugent at a Fowler Street unit last year, after a dramatic arrest in a McDonald's drive thru.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.