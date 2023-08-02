A SECOND man has been charged with the alleged murder of 57-year-old Anthony Nugent at a Fowler Street unit last year, after a dramatic arrest in a McDonald's drive thru.
Police officers executed two search warrants at properties in Glenfield and Busby about 8.40am today.
A short time later, a 32-year-old man was arrested in the drive-thru of a McDonald's restaurant on Harold Street at Macquarie Fields.
He was taken to Campbelltown Police Station where he was charged with murder and supply pistol to person unauthorised to possess it.
The man has been refused bail and will face court in Parramatta tomorrow.
The 32-year-old is the second man to be charged with murder, after emergency services were called to Mr Nugent's Fowler Street unit at Hamilton South in September, last year.
A 26-year-old man, Mohd Azlan Latham Aznan, has also been charged with murder and faced Newcastle Local Court today.
He did not make an application for bail and his matter was adjourned until Monday.
POLICE have arrested and charged a man with murder over the doorway shooting of Hamilton South local Anthony Nugent.
On September 6, 2022 at about 11pm Mr Nugent opened the front door of his Fowler Street unit and was shot dead point-blank in what police previously said was a 'targeted attack'.
His partner was inside the apartment when the brazen attack occurred and is believed to have called triple-0. When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found Mr Nugent with a gunshot wound to the chest, but he could not be saved.
Detectives and forensic teams canvassed the area, spoke with residents and searched the apartment complex for evidence.
Officers were also seen combing through bins, garden beds and police spent a significant amount of time gathering evidence near the entry to the unit complex where the victim was shot.
IN THE NEWS:
Strike Force Alcheringa was launched to investigate Mr Nugent's death, with police launching a public appeal for dashcam footage and information. In April NSW Police updated the public on the investigation telling Newcastle Herald that a number of search warrants had been executed, with items - including firearms - relevant to the investigation seized for forensic examination.
"The motive is yet to be determined and investigators continue to follow a number of lines of inquiry," police said earlier this year.
On Tuesday detectives searched a property on Station Street at Waratah, where they arrested a 26-year-old man, Mohd Azlan Latham Aznan, in relation to the incident.
He has since been charged with murder over the shooting death and a second charge in relation to supplying a pistol.
Police will allege in court that between 7pm and 9pm on September 5, 2022 at a location in Charlestown Mr Aznan "did knowingly take part in the supply of a prohibited pistol - a handgun - to a person who was not authorised to possess the pistol.
Mr Aznan, from North Lambton, was represented by barrister Isabel Reed when his matter was briefly mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
He chose not to appear via audio-visual link or enter any pleas to charges of murder and supply a pistol to an unauthorised person.
Mr Aznan did not apply for bail and the matter was adjourned until Monday.
A second man from Macquarie Hills has also been arrested in relation to the incident. He remains at Campbelltown police station where he is assisting police with their enquiries.
At the time of his death Mr Nugent, a 57-year-old car enthusiast, was described by neighbours as "generous" and a "good bloke".
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.