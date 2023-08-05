Shark nets: beach security comes at big ecological cost

JAWS has a lot to answer for. The famous thriller about a killer shark is an enduring testament to the natural fear that such attacks inspire, yet new data from the NSW Department of Primary Industries indicates it's marine life that should be wary of us rather than the reverse.
In the most recent shark net season, only 24 of the 228 animals caught off NSW's coastline were the white and tiger sharks the underwater barriers are designed to target. At just over 10 per cent, it is hardly a strike rate to inspire confidence that it is an efficient solution to a complex problem.
The problem is likely as much a political one as an evidence-based one; which leader wants to support removing shark nets only to oversee a rise in attacks? It is far safer politically to stick with a traditional method of beach protection, regardless of whether better options exist or the consequences are significant. Equally, releasing the data in winter quite literally means the heat is lower.
The tide on that political calculation has begun to turn, though. Voices of dissent are speaking more loudly against deploying the nets that are capturing more turtles, rays, dolphins and smaller sharks than the aggressive species in mind when they are put out. The Minns government says it will "support the reassessment of shark nets to move towards non-lethal, new technologies". If supported, it is an admirable step.
These are not snags or catch-and-release experiences for most of the animals involved. For many of the creatures caught, it is a fatal encounter when they catch themselves in a shark net.
While the data is new, Humane Society International marine biologist Lawrence Chlebeck makes clear that the story it tells is anything but.
"These figures tell the same tragic story every year when the NSW shark net data is revealed and it's why coastal councils and residents are fed up with the nets," he said.
"How can we continue to justify a program so reckless with our precious marine life?"
The nets are deployed every September, staying in the water until the end of April across 51 beaches spanning from Newcastle to Wollongong. Part of easing that political tension around removing shark nets is finding solutions that will reduce the by-catch of the existing system while remaining cost effective and proven.
Shark nets have the advantage of a long stint on numerous beaches and a very small number of attacks. It is a record no emerging technology can match, purely through lack of opportunity alone.
Australian Marine Conservation Society shark scientist Leonardo Guida said solutions like drones and shark tracking aligned more closely with community expectations about minimising environmental harms.
If that is true, it will fall upon that same community to make their expectations crystal clear to authorities. Without a clear impetus for change, the status quo may simply prove too safe an option to ignore.
