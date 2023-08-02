Ultramarathon runner Pat Farmer will hit into Wallsend in August on his six-month run around Australia for the Voice to Parliament.
The former federal Liberal MP will be four months into his 14,400 kilometre Run for the Voice journey when he reaches Wallsend's Federal Park on August 19.
Farmer is running up to 80 kilometres a day to raise awareness and support and for the upcoming referendum.
Pat will take a break on August 19 to share his views on the Voice at a City of Newcastle event at Federal Park from 11am to 1pm.
City of Newcastle has endorsed the 'Yes' campaign, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said she commended Mr Farmer for his "tireless campaigning" about the importance of the upcoming constitutional referendum.
"We're proud to be the first local council in Greater Newcastle to formally endorse the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the 'Yes' campaign," she said.
Ward 4 councillor and Wiradjuri woman Deahnna Richardson said she applauded Mr Farmer's efforts to promote understanding of the proposed constitutional amendment.
"Pat Farmer's Run for the Voice is a wonderful initiative that will bring more awareness and understanding of this important issue to communities right around Australia," she said.
Find out more about Pat's travels at www.runforthevoice.com
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.