HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has his sights set on third spot in the Shute Shield and is banking on the return of inspirational hooker Phil Bradford and game-breaking centre Alex Pohla to achieve it.
The fifth-place Wildfires take on leaders Norths at North Sydney Oval in the final round on Saturday.
Bradford (calf) and Pohla (thumb) have been on the comeback trail from injuries and played off the bench as the Wildfires beat West Harbour 31-26 to secure a place in the finals for the first time in club history.
"It's great that we have booked a place in the play-offs, but the job is not done," Coleman said. "We want to win. There are no questions about that. It's important on a number of fronts. If we beat Norths, we could climb to third and potentially get a second chance in the finals."
If the Wildfires lose against Norths they will finish fifth. That will result in a must-win clash, most likely against Randwick at Coogee Oval, in the first week of the play-offs.
The inclusion of Bradford and Pohla are among three changes from the win over the Pirates.
Breakaway Donny Freeman has departed to take up a 10-week contract with Super Rugby club, the Western Force, while centre Nate de Thierry (cork) and Andrew Tuala (shoulder) have been rested.
Morgan Inness moves off the bench to replace Freeman at openside breakaway.
"We have a couple of injuries," Coleman said. "In saying that, if it was a grand final they would play. It is not cut throat and we want to get them right for the week after."
If the Wildfires are to push for a premiership they need Bradford and Pohla fit and firing.
"Phil was the standout hooker in the competition last season but has been hindered by two calf injuries," Coleman said. "It is a really good opportunity for him to get some minutes, show us what he can do and push for a starting spot.
"He is an inspirational player. He puts his body on the line and lifts everyone around him. We have seen what Alex can do. He definitely has that X-factor. We need him to get some minutes and test his thumb. make sure he is right for the following week."
The Wildfires struggled at the breakdown when Freeman was sidelined for seven weeks with a syndesmosis injury mid-season.
Inness is normally a lock or six and is not as mobile or effective at the breakdown as Freeman.
"It's not on Morgan to cover Donny's departure, it is on everyone," Coleman said. "We need to take ownership as a group. We are going to tighten up our shape in attack.
"We have to look at how we attack the breakdown. Do we look to jackal, take space or leave it alone and go for big shots in defence. We are trying to juggle that and will have a look at few different things this weekend."
Norths sit on top of the ladder on 62 points alongside Randwick, who have secured one less win.
The minor premier is the only team guaranteed a second chance if they lose the first play-off.
"We are preparing for Norths to come at us 100 miles an hour," Coleman said. "They have the best rated scrum in the competition. It's going to be a big test."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.