Hannah Southwell was given a timeline of rounds three to five to make her return from a long-term knee injury this NRLW season.
After nearly a year on the sidelines, waiting until the side's fifth game to play simply wasn't an option for the Knights skipper.
She told the club's medical staff it would be round three, and not a game later.
"I told the physios: 'I'm not coming back round five'," Southwell said, speaking ahead of her long-awaited return against Parramatta on Sunday.
"We've done a few hectic contact sessions, so I feel like I've played this week already.
"But it will be very exciting and definitely a relief to take to the field."
One of a host of big-name recruits for Newcastle's second season last year, and a genuine homegrown star, Southwell's 2022 campaign lasted little more than 30 minutes after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.
The injury occurred in not only her first game for the Knights, but first alongside younger sister and debutante halfback Jesse.
Jesse and the rest of the team would go on to claim an historic maiden title for the club, but Southwell had to watch from the sidelines.
She still played a role for the side, but it wasn't the same as being out there.
"It's been a long time coming. It's been a very long journey," Southwell said of her return.
"I can't thank the club and the physios enough for all the work they've put into me, and all the whinging, and running sessions that I've had to do.
"I just want to repay everyone .... for the time and effort."
A NSW Origin representative and premiership winner with her former club Sydney Roosters, Southwell co-captained the Knights last season alongside prop Millie Boyle.
Boyle has since departed, and Southwell is now the side's sole skipper. Fullback Tamika Upton is vice-captain.
A 24, Southwell is grasping the responsibility, admitting she likely wouldn't have been ready for such a role until now.
"In previous teams, I've had a bit of a leadership role but obviously wasn't captain, and that was fine with me at the time. I wasn't ready to do that," she said.
"So I think going into this team, and this group of girls, I've obviously got to step up a bit more.
"When I was playing, I used to look at the Isabelle Kellys and the Corbans [Baxter née McGregor] at the time and look to them for leadership.
"I'm going to have to be that person this week, and on the field. I've got a great vice-captain with Tamika who will always back me up.
"It's stepping up and making the girls feel comfortable, I think that's the main thing."
Southwell's sister Jesse recently described her as a Cameron Murray or Isaah Yeo-type leader, prepared to say words when necessary but largely leading with actions.
The Kotara Bears junior, who represented Australia in rugby sevens and soccer before settling on a career in rugby league, said her leadership was developing but she was mostly prepared to inspire her teammates through her physical style of play.
"A bit of both," she said. "I'm learning the skill of talking a bit more, normally I just lead by action.
"I think I'll definitely do that on the weekend.
"I'm assuming I'll probably blow out after 10 minutes, so I probably won't be able to talk.
"But in huddles and certain things where we just need to re-group, have a quick chat and go, I'm definitely mastering that art.
"It's definitely more leading on the field, and then if I need to say something, I'll say something."
Southwell's return comes in a grand-final replay against the Eels, and after Newcastle suffered a 31-20 loss to the Cowboys last week.
She will start at lock and bolster a forward pack which has been found out defensively at times in the first two games.
She expects to be targeted by the Eels, who have been belted by the Tigers (36-8) and Dragons (38-12) in the opening rounds.
"I'm prepared for that. I obviously have been out of the game for a long time now, so I'm expecting to be a target," she said.
"But in saying that, I love that.
"It will help with my contact and fitness, and the ability to just keep going and push through.
"I actually hope they do run at me."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
