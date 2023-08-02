Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Adamstown Bowling Club preparing for live music return with safety precautions

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adamstown Bowling Club and its live music on the greens has become popular on Friday and Saturday evenings. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Adamstown Bowling Club and its live music on the greens has become popular on Friday and Saturday evenings. Picture by Peter Lorimer

SECURITY guards will conduct noise readings for the Adamstown Bowling Club when live music makes a full return to their greens in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.