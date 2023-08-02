SECURITY guards will conduct noise readings for the Adamstown Bowling Club when live music makes a full return to their greens in the coming weeks.
The popular community club made the decision last week to momentarily pause their acoustic live music offering on Friday and Saturday evenings, after a female staff member was allegedly verbally abused by an irate neighbour in the venue's car park while conducting a noise decibel check.
Live music has continued on Sunday afternoons outside on the greens and inside the club on Friday and Saturday nights.
"I can't give you an exact date for when it'll all start again, but we are hoping that within a couple of weeks we'll feel confident that we've put systems in place at the club to keep our staff 100 per cent safe," Adamstown Bowling Club venue manager and booking agent, Matt Field, said.
"We're working closely with the police to make sure that safety is ensured and then we'll be able to put live music back on out in the beer garden."
Those safety systems include training security staff to conduct noise decibel checks on the perimeter of the club.
There has been a wealth of support for the bowling club since they announced they were cutting back performances for safety reasons.
Field said City of Newcastle staff had reached out this week to assist in a positive resolution.
Tuesday's announcement that Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney is performing at McDonald Jones Stadium on October 24 has been met with some calls of hypocrisy, given Adamstown Bowling Club's history of dealing with noise complaints.
However, Field said he was fully supportive of the council and the NSW Government backing the McCartney concert.
"I think Paul McCartney coming to the city is just amazing," he said.
"It just shows you how strong support for live music is in the city in general."
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.