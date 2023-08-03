WYONG and The Entrance will play their allotted Newcastle Rugby League finals away from home regardless of whether the Central Coast clubs clash at any stage during the series.
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich confirmed the move less than a fortnight out from play-offs getting underway.
The Roos and Tigers (24 points), both safely qualified for semis and potential opponents next weekend, sit equal fourth on the competition ladder with one round remaining in the regular season.
"The top five teams in Denton Cup [first grade] get to host a semi each. Wyong and The Entrance have agreed to play their home finals in Newcastle. We will determine where those games will be," Devich told the Newcastle Herald.
Devich referenced logistics around lower-grade fixtures as a key factor.
Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams says "it's an interesting one to be in a competition and then not get your home semi if that's what other teams get to do".
Outgoing Entrance mentor Jamy Forbes was unfazed: "I'm happy we're playing up there. We're in a Newcastle-based competition, we should be up there".
Minor premiers Maitland (32), Souths (26) and Cessnock (25) are also in the mix, but second-to-fourth spots won't be determined until full-time on Sunday afternoon.
Wyong have the bye and automatically jump to 26 while Entrance host Maitland, Souths are at home to Northern Hawks and Cessnock visit Central.
Devich revealed St John Oval has been discussed as a possible location if Wyong and Entrance face off in week one of the finals.
Newcastle RL have scheduled the 2023 decider at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
