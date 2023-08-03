Newcastle Herald
Potential all-Central Coast finals clash to stay in Newcastle

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 3 2023 - 10:00am
Wyong halfback Lachlan Hanneghan. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
WYONG and The Entrance will play their allotted Newcastle Rugby League finals away from home regardless of whether the Central Coast clubs clash at any stage during the series.

