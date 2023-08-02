Crew member missing from ship moored in Port of Newcastle

Authorities are investigating the whereabouts of a crew member who disappeared from a ship at the Port of Newcastle at the weekend.
The Vietnamese national has not been spotted since Saturday, when he vanished from a Central American bulk carrier that had last come from Argentina.
Newcastle police referred inquiries to the Australian Border Force (ABF).
"The ABF is aware of a crew member being absent without leave from a cargo vessel currently moored in Newcastle," an Australian Border Force spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The circumstances of this incident are currently under investigation.
"To protect the privacy of the individual involved, no further comment will be made."
According to the Port Authority NSW schedule, the ship - ES Warrior - is listed to depart at noon on Friday.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.