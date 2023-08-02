Kalyn Ponga backs coach Adam O'Brien as Knights' best option

KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga has delivered a glowing endorsement of Adam O'Brien in response to ongoing speculation about the coach's future at Newcastle.
Reports have surfaced in recent weeks linking the Knights to a host of possible replacements, including Paul McGregor, Des Hasler, Michael Maguire, John Morris, Josh Hannay and, most recently, Justin Holbrook.
Those rumours have been dismissed as "nonsense" by Knights chief executive Philip Gardner, who told the Newcastle Herald on Monday that O'Brien would definitely fulfill the final season of his contract in 2024, and the club will consider an extension at the end of this campaign.
Ponga was more than willing to vouch for the coach, who has steered Newcastle to within striking distance of the top eight after four consecutive victories, with five rounds remaining.
"For us as a playing group, Adzy is our coach," Ponga said.
"We love him. We love what he does, we love what he's about.
"He's the coach of this group right now and the hard work he's put in since the pre-season is shining through.
"As the captain of this club, as well, he's got my full support. I definitely love him as coach."
Ponga said Newcastle's players were aware of the speculation about O'Brien but saw no reason to dwell on it.
"I think you've got to address it," Ponga said. "That noise is there.
"It's a bit like pressure. You address that it's there but as soon as you acknowledge it, you get through it and you focus on something else."
O'Brien, the former Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters assistant, is in his fourth season as Newcastle's head tactician.
The Knights reached the play-offs under him in 2020 and 2021, before nosediving last year to finish 14th, after winning only six games.
This season they have nine victories and a draw from their first 19 games and will probably need to win at least three of their remaining five fixtures to qualify for the post-season.
"To see the growth in this team since that first game, just sticking to the process, backing what the coaches have been telling us, it's slowly starting to shine through in our performances," Ponga said.
A key factor in Newcastle's turnaround has been Ponga's own form, which has been on an upward trajectory since he returned in round eight after missing five games through concussion.
Ponga admitted it had taken him time after he was cleared to resume playing to regain full confidence.
"When I first came back, I was a bit nervous, to be honest," Ponga said.
"I wasn't hesitant, but I was nervous, just because at one point there I was looking at retirement, at 25.
"So to now be through that, to be past that, and just be playing footy and just enjoying what I do ... it's footy. That's the rollercoaster."
While Ponga has been inspirational in Newcastle's winning streak - during which they have beaten Canterbury, Wests Tigers, Melbourne and Canberra by a combined scoreline of 154-42 - he was not completely satisfied with his form.
"I think I'm playing well," he said. "I want to be better."
On Saturday in Perth, Ponga will play his first game against NRL newcomers the Dolphins, who tried unsuccessfully to lure him away from Newcastle last season with a lucrative offer.
"I was always leaning towards Newcastle," he said.
"Obviously I've been here for so long. I see the vision that the coaching staff have.
"I want to be part of something special, and that was why I stayed. That was a while ago now and I don't think about that now."
