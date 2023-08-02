NEWCASTLE'S country star Morgan Evans is certainly well loved in his hometown.
The Kiss Somebody and Day Drunk hit-maker has announced a third show for Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Monday, September 4 after his September 5 and 9 concerts rapidly sold out.
That takes Evans' Life Upside Tour to 14 shows, with dates sold out in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
The former Warners Bay High School student will be joined on his Australian and New Zealand tour by two-time Golden Guitar winner, James Johnston, who hails from Wingham.
Three nights at the 1450-capacity Civic Theatre is a far cry from where the Tingira Heights-raised Evans learnt his craft playing cover shows in the suburban pubs of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
"If there's a pub in Newcastle and the surrounding areas that I haven't played at, it's because it only opened in the last few years," Evans told the Newcastle Herald's Lisa Rockman recently.
"I used to play at Pippi's at the Point [in Speers Point] almost every second Sunday, I loved it out there.
"I've always loved playing music, whether there's 25 people there drinking beer or there's 22,000 people. It's still a chance to play music even though they are very different experiences."
Tickets for Morgan Evans' third and final show at the Civic Theatre are on sale from 10am on Friday.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
