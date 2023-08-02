Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why Knights playmaker Tyson Gamble has a 'soft spot' for the Dolphins

MM
By Max McKinney
August 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A proud Redcliffe boy, Knights playmaker Tyson Gamble was over the moon when the Dolphins became the NRL's 17th franchise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.