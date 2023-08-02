A proud Redcliffe boy, Knights playmaker Tyson Gamble was over the moon when the Dolphins became the NRL's 17th franchise.
He was born in the town, north of Brisbane, and raised locally.
He also played for the Dolphins as a teenager, and credits the Moreton Bay club for spurring his professional career.
"I played from under-15s to Queensland Cup," Gamble said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of facing the Dolphins on Saturday.
"I had a lot to do with the club.
"One of their general managers, Grant Cleal, is one of the main reasons why I'm playing footy.
"He got me onto my manager when I was a kid. So I owe a lot to him for my career.
"I love Redcliffe, I always will."
Playing for Pine Central Holy Spirit and Albany Creek Crushers before joining Redcliffe for the Cyril Connell Challenge, Queensland's elite under-16 competition, Gamble has plenty of respect for the Dolphins.
But the former Bronco, in his first season at Newcastle, will cast it aside during the clash at Perth's Optus Stadium, part of a double-header with the Rabbitohs and Sharks.
Newcastle are out to get one back after the Wayne Bennett-coached Dolphins claimed a 36-20 win at McDonald Jones Stadium in March.
"It was a bit weird to play them the first time," Gamble said.
"It would have been even more weird if we were playing them at Redcliffe, because I've played a lot of footy there.
"I do have a soft spot for them, but not on Saturday."
While Gamble was excited by the Dolphins' elevation to the NRL, the opportunity to re-join the club never presented itself.
As the Dolphins were still assembling their roster last year, he signed with the Knights for two seasons.
"I think they had already signed most of their spine," Gamble said.
"By the time I signed at the Knights, it wasn't really an option for me.
"But I'm glad I came here.
"I love Newcastle. It's not just the footy; the town, the lifestyle. It's hard to beat."
Gamble has proved a handy pick-up, making 17 appearances. It tops his former career-high of 13 that he made for Brisbane in 2021.
The 27-year-old made the most of an opportunity earlier this season when Kalyn Ponga, then playing five-eighth, missed five games due to concussion. And since Ponga's return to fullback, Gamble has made the No.6 jersey his own, starting eight consecutive matches.
He has further incentive to continue to improve his game after the Knights signed Jack Cogger for the next three seasons this week.
Cogger, who debuted and played 20 games for the Knights before stints with Canterbury and Huddersfield, has played a back-up halves role for Penrith this year and his recruitment is sure to put pressure on Gamble next season.
"It's always healthy for a club to have good competition in positions," Gamble said. "I know that's a cliche and obviously being a player, you look at players they're signing and kind of second guess yourself, but I can't afford to do that. I've got a job ahead of me this Saturday against the Dolphins.
"I'll think about that in the off-season. It will obviously put a little bit of doubt in my mind about my position here, but that just means I've got to work harder to keep it, and that's the way footy is."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
