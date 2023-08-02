Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has been forced to resign from state cabinet after failing to disclose "substantial private family holdings in the Hunter".
Premier Chris Minns held a media conference on Wednesday at which he announced the exit from cabinet of Mr Crakanthorp, the newly appointed Minister for the Hunter and Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education.
"He has breached the ministerial code," Minns said.
"I've lost confidence in his ability to be a minister in my government."
Mr Minns said he had learned earlier in the day that Mr Crakanthorp's family held commercial real estate holdings in a "clear" breach of Labor's promise to clean up NSW politics.
He has referred the matter to the Independent Commission Against Corruption for potential investigation.
"I have asked him to resign as a minister and he has agreed to do that and as a result he will no longer be in the NSW government," Mr Minns said.
"I formed the view that minister Crakanthorp failed to comply with his obligations under the ministerial code of conduct and he failed to do that promptly, providing potential conflicts of interest to the NSW cabinet office and, through them, to me as the premier of NSW.
"This has also given rise to concerns that he may have acted in matters in which he had a conflict between his public duties and private interests of members of his family.
"In short, minister Crakanthorp did not supply information about substantial private family holdings in the Hunter region until recently, when he should have, constituting a clear breach of the ministerial code.
"I have forwarded that information and other information to the Independent Commission Against Corruption for an inquiry by them if they choose to do so."
Mr Crakanthorp said in a brief media statement that he had reported the breach himself.
"I have self-reported a breach of the ministerial code of conduct to Premier Chris Minns and resigned as a minister in the NSW government," he said.
"I will continue as the Member for Newcastle."
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley will take over as Minister for the Hunter.
Mr Minns said the Labor government had been elected "not long ago with a promise to restore trust and integrity to public matters".
Today I have met with the Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education and Minister for the Hunter, Tim Crakanthorp.
I have formed the view that Mr Crakanthorp has failed to comply with his obligations under the Ministerial Code of Conduct to promptly notify me of a potential conflict of interest.
This has given rise to concerns that he may have acted in matters in which he had a conflict between his public duties and the property interests of members of his family.
This is unacceptable and I have referred the matter to the ICAC.
Mr Crakanthorp's failure to comply with the letter and the spirit of the Ministerial Code of Conduct has caused me to lose confidence in his ability to discharge his duties as a Minister.
In light of this, I have asked Mr Crakanthorp to resign and he has agreed.
On forming Government, I clearly set out my expectations to my Ministers that they conduct themselves with the highest integrity to maintain the public's trust in government.
Deputy Premier Prue Car will assume responsibility as interim Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education and Training.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley will assume responsibility as interim Minister for the Hunter.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
